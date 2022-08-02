The Standard

Man sentenced over armed robbery at Warrnambool service station

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:18am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Warrnambool service station attendant was robbed at knife point in a man in a zombie costume mask.

A knife-wielding man who robbed a "soft target" at a Warrnambool service station while wearing a zombie costume mask could be released from jail this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.