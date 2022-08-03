A south-west publican fears Australia's beer tax is threatening the future of hotels.
Karen Flett, owner of Timboon's Railway View Hotel, said the increase was another blow to struggling hotel owners.
"It's not going to help to bring more people in," Ms Flett said.
She said the habits of regular drinkers had already changed substantially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've seen a huge decrease in the number of people who come in for a beer," Ms Flett said.
"If you have two or three, there goes $20."
Ms Flett said the hotel didn't make any profit in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
She said most of her sales now come from meals.
Ms Flett said she is lucky to have the support of the community, but she doesn't know what the future holds.
"Pints will be $20 in a couple of yeas and that's just ridiculous," she said.
Ms Flett said she charged $5.80 for a pot.
"We will try and hold off putting up the price as long as we can," she said.
Ms Flett said she knew times were tough for people and didn't want to put up prices.
"The beer tax goes up twice a year - it's threatening the future of all pubs - not just pubs in small towns," she said.
"It's a kick in the guts."
Tax on beer increased by more than $2 a litre (up four per cent) on Monday, from $53.59 per litre of alcohol to $55.73.
Tax on cartons has risen by 80 cents to $18.80.
Tax on the cost of a keg jumped by $4, raising the cost to almost $74.
"We have seen almost 20 increases in Australia's beer tax over the past decade alone," Brewers Association of Australia (BAA) chief executive John Preston said.
Beer tax goes up twice a year - on February 1 and August 1 - and the BAA is calling on the Anthony Albanese Government to cut the "hidden beer tax" before the next deadline.
"Brewers and pub and club operators were extremely disappointed the former government did not deliver on a proposed reduction in beer tax at this year's March Budget," Mr Preston said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
