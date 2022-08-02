Farmer, photographer and children's author Tracey Kruger has launched a new farming-themed book for primary-aged kids.
The Farmer Twins follows nine-year-old siblings Charlie and Daisy over a course of a year, exploring the life of a farm through the different seasons.
"The twins are involved with a bit of everything on the farm, from lambing, to feeding the calves and shearing," Ms Kruger said.
The Penshurst resident had previously created picture books for younger kids and said the idea for a children's novel came from people telling her there was a gap in the market.
"Schools and bookshops were telling me they lacked junior books pitched at farming kids who could read about things they know," she said.
Ms Kruger said she hoped the book would get into schools in the country as well as the city, so urban children could learn about the farming life.
"At this point there are three books in the series, so kids can follow the characters over several story lines. There's nothing worse when you fall in love with a book than to find out there are no more," she said.
"Some people have already stayed up half the night to read it and are asking for the second book."
Ms Kruger launched the book at Hamilton's Sheepvention expo and said the interest had been non-stop.
"My voice is almost gone, I've been chatting constantly for three days," she said.
"Sheepvention has been amazing, the work the organisers have done to bring it back after two years is incredible."
The Farmer Twins will be available at Campion and Collins Booksellers in Warrnambool from Wednesday August 2.
