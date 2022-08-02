The Standard

Terang charity donates $2000 of groceries to help people in need

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:43am, first published 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING HAND: Julie Pomeroy from Terang's Anglican Church and Andrea Balcombe from the Terang Community Op Shop hand over $2000 of groceries to Anglicare's Louise Serra. Picture: Anthony Brady

Anglicare South West will be able to help more people in need, thanks to a generous donation from the Terang Community Op Shop.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.