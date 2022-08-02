Terang charity donates $2000 of groceries to help people in need

Anglicare South West will be able to help more people in need, thanks to a generous donation from the Terang Community Op Shop.
Julie Pomeroy approached the community-run charity after hearing at Terang's Anglican Church that a lot of people were struggling financially.
Advertisement
"We saw a need and we thought if we can get some funds to help, it would be a worthy cause," she said.
Terang Community Op Shop project manager Andrea Balcombe said the charity did all it could to give back to the community. She said more than $900,000 had been contributed to the community since the op shop opened in 2009.
Anglicare Victoria South West community development co-ordinator Louise Serra said she was extremely grateful for the generous donation.
"It goes directly to our emergency relief centre, which is based in Warrnambool and supports people across the district," Ms Serra said.
She encouraged people who needed support to contact Anglicare.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.