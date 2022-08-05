The Standard

Children under 14 will get free entry at Warrnambool Show at Warrnambool Showgrounds on October 29

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
SHOW: Warrnambool Show is returning after a three year hiatus. Pictured is Mia McBain with showbags at the 2019 show.

SOUTH-WEST families will save money when going to Warrnambool Show this year with entry being free for children under 14.

