SOUTH-WEST families will save money when going to the Warrnambool Show this year, with entry being free for children under 14.
Agriculture minister Gayle Tierney recently made the announcement to coincide with free entry at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Warrnambool Show - which runs on October 29 - is one of more than 100 rural and regional shows to benefit from the government's investment of $3.5 million to support free entry for children.
"I'm expecting it will encourage people to bring their children to the show this year because we haven't had a show for three years," Warrnambool Agricultural Society secretary Lynn Lyles said.
"Some children will never have experienced a show."
Ms Lyles said normally children under four were free and children up to 17 paid a $5 entry fee.
She said entry into the show will remain at 2019 prices.
"To encourage everyone to experience this community event," Ms Lyles said. She said it was expected more than 10,000 people would flock through the gates.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
