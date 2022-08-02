One south-west council has slammed years of inaction on 52 kilometres of state-owned roads it describes as being in such poor condition they pose an "extreme safety risk".
Countless complaints about broken edges and potholes causing blow-outs and vehicle damage have prompted an urgent call to action from Corangamite Shire Council.
Advertisement
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the state government needed to prioritise repairs to save lives.
"We have been calling for action for years but the potential for accidents and vehicle damage is still extreme on these sections," Cr Gstrein said.
"These are the roads that carry our residents to and from school or work - they're vital for the traffic that keeps our agriculture and tourism industries in business.
"One of the top priorities in council's 2022-23 Annual Action Plan is to advocate strenuously for maintenance of the arterial roads in our network.
"Long overdue reconstruction is being done on the worst sections of Cobden Port Campbell Road and Lavers Hill Cobden Road, which is a good start.
"Much more work is needed on all Regional Roads Victoria roads and this list needs to take priority in the state government's asset management planning. The works have to be scheduled now, not years into the future."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The council allotted an expenditure of $7.62 million in its 2022-23 financial budget to fix its roads.
It comes as crumbling conditions topped the list of grievances of shire residents in its recent 400-strong survey.
The condition of sealed local roads scored 49, four points lower than the state-wide average.
While Cr Gstrein acknowledged community concern, she said blame was often misdirected.
"Council regularly receives complaints about road conditions and reports of vehicles being damaged by hitting potholes at speed," she said.
"More often than not, the road involved is not a council road but a VicRoads one.
"The unnecessary maintenance and repair bills are a particular burden on businesses that operate school busses, milk tankers, and trucks taking fertiliser, feed and livestock to and from farms."
Corangamite Shire Council's urgent list of state-responsible repairs include:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.