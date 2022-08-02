The Standard

Corangamite Shire Council calls for urgent repairs on state government-owned roads

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:15am
FIX NEEDED: Former Corangamite Shire councillor Simon Illingworth at the crumbling Timboon-Port Campbell Road.

One south-west council has slammed years of inaction on 52 kilometres of state-owned roads it describes as being in such poor condition they pose an "extreme safety risk".

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

