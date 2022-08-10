A bumper show season is emerging from the COVID-19 shadows as the region's organisers fight off foot and mouth disease fears to hold the biggest and best schedule of events yet.
Warrnambool Agricultural Show president Jason Callaway said the much-loved day out would be returning after it was shelved two years in a row.
"Our show this year will be the biggest show we've had in a long time," he said.
"We've got some really good Saturday entertainment lined up, a new section of our show called the 'community precinct', stalls and a market, a kids' show and our normal entertainment and competitions."
Just one agricultural show in the south-west went ahead in 2021.
Mr Callaway said he'd not yet received directions from the government regarding the new threat of FMD but would enforce precautions if required.
Victorian Agricultural Shows executive officer Rod Bowles said the peak body had advised a "wait and see" approach but encouraged committees to focus on rejuvenation.
"Our whole theme around the Victorian agricultural show calendar this year is 'back bigger and better than ever' because the last two years have been full of COVID-19 interruptions," he said.
"In terms of livestock and the foot and mouth issue, we'll be governed by whatever regulations the government put in place very much like COVID regulations had to be for public events.
"So the shows are gearing up to get back into it and we'll face foot and mouth issues if it has to be.
"We've already got information from our insurer provider for our shows and there'll be bio security plans in the way of assistance given to the committees to implement further management of it.
"It may be that it'll just restrict a little bit of interaction regarding the handling of animals by the public from a people point of view but we'll be guided by bio security regulations."
Noorat and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society secretary Vicki Marr said she was hopeful its first show in two years would go ahead as planned.
"We are certainly planning on going ahead," Vicki said.
"We're taking appropriate precautions where we can but we have to be guided by the government and it's just a wait and see period.
"We have bio security measures in mind and we will take all action necessary and as directed.
"We are planning to have a near-normal show with all sections including rides and entertainment - hopefully it will all eventuate how we'd like to."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
