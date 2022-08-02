Farmers anxious about FMD outbreak: MP

There is a high level of anxiety in the region's farming community about the threat of a foot and mouth disease outbreak, Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said.
Ms Tierney urged farms to be proactive and update and pull out their biosecurity and farm plans.
"It's clear that, and for obvious reasons, there is anxiety particularly in the farming community," she said after a tour of south-west Victoria in recent days including Sheepvention.
Mr Tierney said the state government was "ramping up" its response to the issue with the formation of a new taskforce.
She defended the timing of the taskforce saying there had been no delays in getting it off the ground.
"This is a pretty quick response," she said.
"We're ready for it. We're on the balls of our feet with this."
The government would further ramp-up its response if and when required, proportional to the threat, she said.
Ms Tierney said in term of staff, there were 300 biosecurity people and 500 in the Department of Agriculture that were trained up in "emergency management for a whole range of different activities".
She said they were operating off a solid base, but the government was looking at workforce planning and the ability to be able to surge if needed.
Ms Tierney said Victoria "led the pack" in biosecurity measures compared to other jurisdictions.
"Victoria is in a better position than a lot of other jurisdictions because of our electronic tagging situation," she said.
"In the event of an incursion happening, we have got the ability to track where it is and where it would be going so we can try and deal with the incursion as quickly as possible."
The new taskforce was being headed up by the Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp and Agriculture Victoria chief executive officer Matt Lowe.
The taskforce would develop an emergency animal disease response plan to prevent an outbreak but also be prepared in case FMD did arrive in Victoria.
It will look at access to PPE as well as supply chain issues in respect of testing, tracing, destruction and disposal and vaccination.
Chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said the latest risk assessment for an FMD outbreak was 12 per cent, which had gone up "quite a bit" over the last six months.
"In terms of all of Asia is at the moment, there is a general increased threat of all sorts of emergency animal diseases because of political instability, because of economic migration and because of inflationary food prices which encourages the illegal movement of food," he said.
Mr Cooke said he had dealt with foot and mouth twice.
"I understand that the way to deal with foot and mouth, which is the most infectious disease that exist in livestock and very very hard to get rid of,...is that having plans that are delivered at scale and the logistics that follow that and that's the whole of government effort," he said.
"There is no foot and mouth disease in Australia at present and we hope it stays that way, but should it arrive we want to have an environment where people are thinking about biosecurity."
"If we have to respond we are ready to go."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
