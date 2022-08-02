The Standard

New taskforce ramps up response to any FMD outbreak

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers anxious about FMD outbreak: MP

There is a high level of anxiety in the region's farming community about the threat of a foot and mouth disease outbreak, Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.