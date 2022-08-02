Thousands of south-west residents faced with prospect of homelessness

The number of south-west residents accessing homelessness support rose to almost 2500 in the past year, according to Barwon South West Homelessness Network co-ordinator Rebecca Callahan.
She said there was a dire shortage of affordable housing in the region.
Advertisement
"During the pandemic there were over 200 households placed into emergency accommodation between March and December in 2020 in the south-west region," Ms Callahan said.
"Of the 200 households, 29 were housed with support through the Homeless to a Home Program. These households did not have a stay at home option."
Ms Callahan said there only remained a few hotels, motels and caravan parks that would take referrals from homelessness and family violence providers in the region.
"The funding for emergency accommodation has returned to pre-pandemic levels, while demand for emergency accommodation has increased."
Ms Callahan said there were only 22 available properties in the Warrnambool City Council area in the March quarter that were deemed affordable for someone on a low income.
Ms Callahan encouraged south-west residents to attend a free event in Warrnambool to mark Homelessness Week.
Representatives from support agencies will speak at the event, which will be held at the Civic Green from 11am to 1pm on Thursday.
There were 38 in the Glenelg, Moyne Shire had 10, Corangamite 24 and Southern Grampians Shire had 35.
Dr Jed Donohue, The Salvation Army's general manager of homelessness, said he was concerned the country's homelessness crisis would only worsen.
He said the current economic climate and a chronic lack of accessible and affordable accommodation was only going to see the homelessness problem in Australia increase.
"We are seeing more people in rural areas seeking our help because there simply aren't enough places up for rent and, if they are, they are unaffordable. Moving elsewhere doesn't help - it is a growing problem everywhere," Dr Donohue said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.