Two Warrnambool-trained hopes nominated for country horse of the year

By Tim Auld
August 1 2022 - 4:30am
HONOUR: Glassey Miss has been nominated for 2021-2022 Country Racing Victoria Horse of the Year Award. Picture: Alice Miles/Racing Photos

TWO Warrnambool-trained horses are among three horses nominated for the 2021-2022 Country Racing Victoria Horse Of The Year Award.

