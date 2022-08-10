A new digital interpretation of the city's iconic Fletcher Jones Factory Gardens is in the works with masters students creating an online resource for people visiting the heritage-listed site.
Students from Deakin University's dual award Master of Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies/Master of World Heritage with Brandenburg University of Technology visited the city this month to study the popular and much-loved gardens.
In the unit, students work together as a consultancy group and respond to a 'real world' problem developed by a heritage industry partner.
Working with the Fletcher Jones Stories group, the students' brief was to develop and produce a digital interpretation for the gardens that communicates its significance in an engaging and informative way.
The students worked with stakeholders including the Warrnambool City Council, Fletcher Jones site owner Dean Montgomery, One Day Studios and others to hear their stories and why the site was significant to the city, its residents and others and what they wanted the digital product to look like.
Deakin University Associate Professor Steven Cooke said as part of the project the students were asking how they could make the significant gardens more publicly accessible, for both locals and tourists, and how to best share its stories.
The students, from Germany, Indonesia, South America and Australia, pitched their ideas to the FJ Stories group on Friday and will create a new mobile website with geolocation for people to use while wandering around the gardens.
It will be created by October.
"You'll have a map of the site and a blue dot as to where you are in the gardens," Professor Cooke said.
"If you press on particular icons these amazing stories about the site and these current day issues will be available.
"There will be images, short audio extracts.
"It's going to be a really engaging and interesting product."
Professor Cooke said some of the key themes represented in the new website would include ethical work practices, slow fashion, transnationalism and resourcefulness.
"Things that are really embodied in the site and of Warrnambool more generally, but really speak to the future," he said.
Julie Eagles, who co-ordinates the Fletcher Jones Stories Facebook page and website - a collection of tales, anecdotes and images of Warrnambool's past and ongoing connection to Fletcher Jones - the man, the business and the Pleasant Hill Factory site, welcomed the students and their ideas.
"The site means a lot to a lot of people... everybody in this room will have a story and a connection to the site," Ms Eagles said.
"The site is incredibly important to us as a local community.
"It's important to the people of the state of Victoria, which is the recognition that's been given with aspects of the site that are state heritage listed and it's a story that resonates at a national level."
The students said they were excited to be in Warrnambool and had varied background and experience in areas including architectural and urban heritage conservation, intangible cultural heritage and other relevant fields.
German student Ariane Kretschmer has a background in heritage conservation and architecture.
She is interested in the conservation methods of the site and how they can be linked to community engagement to properly represent and preserve the site and its history.
On Monday the students worked with Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Robert Lowe Senior who spoke about the site's Indigenous significance and they heard a range of stories throughout the week about the former factory site, its role in the community and how it is being preserved by current owner Dean Montgomery.
Professor Cooke said it was a fantastic opportunity for the students to gain valuable experience in the heritage sector and they were grateful to the Fletcher Jones Stories group, especially Julie Eagles, for inspiration and support.
"It's a really special place for us, especially because of the stories we're learning about it," Professor Cooke said.
"Deakin's a really important part of the Warrnambool community, and it's great for us to be here and to learn more about our history and our heritage.
"These kinds of experiences that we're learning and working our way through over the next few days are so important for our students to think about best practice approach to the heritage, but to actually work on a site to develop something really useful for the local community and for local stakeholders and to learn from an amazing set of people."
Mr Montgomery and Fletcher Jones' granddaughter Susan were among the guests at Monday's launch.
Mr Montgomery said preserving the site and retaining its features were one of his goals when he purchased the historic former factory, gardens and silver ball in 2014, describing himself then as someone who took "a keen interest in heritage".
"I think it's very important and it's great to be a part of it," Mr Montgomery said about the digital interpretation.
"I'm happy to support it in any way I can."
