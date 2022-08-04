Warrnambool VCE students will have the chance to study subjects not offered at their school as part of a new collaboration project between the city's four secondary colleges.
The joint initiative, believed to be a state-first with the city's government, independent and Catholic schools, aims to provide more VCE subject offerings across the schools.
Advertisement
It is the result of discussions held between Warrnambool, Brauer, King's and Emmanuel college principals who sought a grant from the Department of Education and Training in order to run the program.
In previous years students couldn't study some subjects at their own school due to lack of numbers or could opt to complete the subject by correspondence through Virtual Schools Victoria.
The VCE Collaboration Project was launched recently. The subjects offered will be determined once the schools see the demand, based on students subject choices for next year. Year 11 students will choose their year 12 VCE subjects within the next month or so.
Depending on numbers, each college will run one collaboration subject. From next year, students will travel to the host school for a two hour face-to-face lesson each Thursday and a separate one-hour session held remotely during the week.
VCE Collaboration Project co-ordinator Sarah McIlroy said as an example Warrnambool College hadn't run economics or drama for a few years, but from next year students could study those subjects at an alternative school if it was offered elsewhere.
"The feedback is positive in that it means options for their students to be able to access other subjects," Ms McIlroy said.
"This is a really positive step forward in a community where we have four secondary schools, to be able to tap into resources that we can share, to be able to give students options is pretty amazing."
Ms McIlroy said it was hard to say what subjects would be offered because it depended on the numbers and students' selections, which varied from year to year based on interest.
"Students can choose what interests them and what pathway they pursue so that dictates to us what subjects will be successful," she said.
Ms McIlroy said as there were now more subjects on offer, students may look at pursuing subjects they'd not previously considered as it hadn't been offered at their school.
King's College principal Allister Rouse said in the past it had hosted Emmanuel and Warrnambool College students who studied VCE music at King's College and the collaboration project would formalise previous arrangements.
"As a smaller school, King's College is excited by the possibility of being able to make available a wider choice of VCE subjects for our students," Mr Rouse said. "The VCE Collaboration Project is a great example of the collegiality that exists between government, independent and Catholic schools in Warrnambool."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.