A Gunditjmara woman hopes a referendum will help ensure Aboriginals are given a voice in parliament.
Tarneen Onus-Williams, 29, said she hoped Australians would say yes to the question Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed.
He plans to seek responses to the question - Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice?
"I want to ensure we get a Treaty and if that ensures that, it will be a good step forward," Ms Onus-Williams said.
She said it was great to see more Aboriginal MPs standing up for what they believe in.
"Having more Aboriginal voices in parliament will be really positive," she said.
"Seeing all the Aboriginal politicians in parliament last week was really inspiring."
Ms Onus-Williams said her hope was that there would be more conversations about racism and more converstations about the country's past.
"I know it's been really important for our community to see more mob in parliament and see that our voices are being heard," she said.
"It's a really exciting time."
Mr Albanese outlined plans for constitutional amendments and a referendum for an Indigenous voice to parliament recently.
His speech delivered at the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory drew cautious approval from Indigenous leaders but failed to impress a skeptical federal opposition.
Mr Albanese recommended adding three sentences to the constitution to establish the voice as a starting point for discussion.
"I am determined, as a government, as a country, that we grasp that hand of healing, we repay that faith, we rise to the moment," he told the crowd of about 1000 people in northeast Arnhem Land on Saturday.
"I believe the country is ready for this reform. I believe there is room in Australian hearts for the Statement from the Heart."
He said the suggested phrasing might not be the final words, but it was a good place to start.
"We are seeking a momentous change - but it is also a very simple one," he said to cheers in a crowded tin shed at Gulka, a significant ceremonial site overlooking the ocean from a stringybark forest.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said he supported the principle of Constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians.
"As the Prime Minister has said, any change must ensure the primacy of the parliament," Mr Tehan said.
"My concern is the current proposal lacks the detail required to guarantee a successful result.
"I agree with former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Mick Gooda, who says in relation to a Voice referendum: 'if Australians don't understand what they are voting for in a referendum they will vote no."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
