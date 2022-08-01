Warrnambool community bands together to support family of beloved father-of-three

Clinton Hall made a huge impact on the lives of many in his 43 years.
The Warrnambool father-of-three died suddenly last week of a suspected heart attack.
Community members have passed on their condolences and kind words about the much-loved runner family man and "great bloke".
Mr Hall was also a member of Dennington football club's premiership-winning side in 2015 and later stepped up as club president.
A GoFundMe page set up by the club has raised almost $5000.
"The Dennington Football Netball Club is raising funds for our much-loved premiership player and past club president, Clinton Hall's three children," the GoFundMe states.
"We would like to help support the children with any associated costs involving whatever sporting activity they wish to pursue."
Mr Hall is survived by his three children Will, Ella and Jack.
The Standard's Facebook page was flooded with comments about the sudden passing of Mr Hall last week,
"This is devastating - my heart goes out to all the family," wrote Marina Clements.
"So sad - I went to school with Hally - thinking of the family," Zoe Noonan wrote.
"Just devastating. Sending love and strength to the whole family," wrote Molly Rose Smith.
