The Standard

Warrnambool community bands together to support family of beloved father-of-three

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 1 2022 - 3:51am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SADLY MISSED: Clinton Hall, 43, passed away suddenly last week.

Clinton Hall made a huge impact on the lives of many in his 43 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.