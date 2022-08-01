GRAND final spots are up for grabs when Hampden Football Netball League junior finals travel to Mortlake on Sunday.
D.C Farran Oval will host the second semi-finals and first semi-finals.
The winners of the second semi-finals will advance to the deciders on August 21 while the defeated will play the winner of the first semi-finals in the preliminary final stage on August 14.
In the under 16 football, minor premier Hamilton Kangaroos will play South Warrnambool at 2.45pm while Warrnambool and Cobden attempt to keep their respective seasons alive when they meet in the first semi-final at 1pm.
Hamilton Kangaroos, fresh from a week off, and Terang Mortlake will go head-to-head in the under 14 football second semi-final from 11.30am.
Koroit and South Warrnambool will battle in the first semi-final from 10am.
In the 15 and under reserves netball, South Warrnambool and Warrnambool (second semi-final) and Koroit and Cobden (first semi-final) will clash at 12pm.
Koroit and Terang Mortlake will meet in the 13 and under reserves second semi-final while Hamilton Kangaroos and North Warrnambool Eagles will contest the first semi-final. Both games are at 11am.
The preliminary finals are locked in for Camperdown's Leura Oval.
