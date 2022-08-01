A $2.5 million boat ramp upgrade in Camperdown is nearly complete four months after receding water levels prompted authorities to close the area off.
Boaters could return to Lake Bullen Merri in a matter of weeks after a new pontoon, concrete ramps and a retaining wall were installed on the lake's southern shore.
Access will resume after the final installation of a turning circle.
Declining water levels had created continual problems with the boat ramp for years and posed a falling risk.
Minister for Fishing and Boating Sonya Kilkenny said the new, two-lane concrete ramp was expected to boost capacity, improve safety and make launching easier for vessels.
"We know Lake Bullen Merri is a much-loved destination for boaters and fishers - which is why this upgrade has been critical to boosting safety and providing better and easier access to the water," she said.
"It's great to see this project nearly complete and will provide a huge benefit to locals and visitors to the area."
A $312,000 project to replace existing holding structures at Lake Purrumbete is also expected to be complete in the coming weeks.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the two infrastructure upgrades highlighted the value of boating and water recreation in the region.
"There's so many spots to go boating in our region - from the lakes to the rivers and at coastal ramps - and our investment to improve these facilities means it's easier for families to spend time on the water," she said.
