The Standard

Lake Bullen Merri's ageing boat ramp to re-open after multi-million dollar upgrade

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:49am, first published 12:45am
UPGRADE: The new, two-lane boat ramp at Lake Bullen Merri is near completion and will be opened in the coming weeks. Picture: Anthony Brady

A $2.5 million boat ramp upgrade in Camperdown is nearly complete four months after receding water levels prompted authorities to close the area off.

