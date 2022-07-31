'It's outrageous': Four drivers caught at more than 130km/h

Four drivers caught doing more than 130km/h in the Koroit district has led to police issuing a warning.
Koroit police Sergeant Patrick Day said all the male drivers would be suspended from driving a vehicle.
"It's outrageous that people think they can safely travel at these speeds on these roads - even more so considering the amount of rain and bad weather we have had as of late," he said.
"Each of these motorists have been issued with an on-the-spot fine and in 28 days' time from the date of the notice they will not be able to drive for a set period.
"The majority will have three months off the road, while one will be without his licence for six months.
"We are continuing to catch motorists travelling at high speed and endangering themselves and other road users on back country roads around Koroit.
"It's just stunning."
In the past two weeks on-the-spot fines that carry periods of driving suspension have been issued to:
Sergeant Day said police officers were enforcing the road rules 24 hours a day 365 days a year in an effort to reduce road trauma, but all drivers had to play their part.
