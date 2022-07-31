Man extradited to Victoria after serving four-year prison term

A former Hamilton resident just released after a four-year stint in a South Australian jail has been extradited to Victoria.
Hamilton and Portland police detectives travelled to South Australia late last week after the 47-year-old man was picked up by local police on five outstanding warrants.
Police allege the man was involved in a series of offending in Hamilton during 2012.
That led to charges including robbery, intentionally causing injury, burglaries and theft of a vehicle.
It will be alleged and in one incident the accused man punched a victim in the head causing facial fractures and then stole his wallet.
A police spokesman said the man was released from prison last Thursday and immediately taken into custody by South Australian police officers.
An extradition application was approved and the man was taken to Horsham where he was remanded in custody at the Horsham police station to appear in the Horsham Magistrates Court on Monday.
It's expected that police will apply for the man to remain in custody and then appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
