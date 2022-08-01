Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7.30am:
A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the south-west and many other parts of Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology released its warning at 4.48am Tuesday.
The bureau is predicting damaging winds developing over Victoria from Tuesday evening.
A strong cold front will enter the west of the state late on Tuesday, bringing a vigorous north to north-westerly air flow.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely along the front, as well as in north-westerly winds in its wake.
The front will continue to move east overnight, reaching the eastern districts during Wednesday morning.
There's also a gale marine wind warning in place as well as a sheep graziers weather alert.
Farmer are warned that showers and cold north to north-westerly winds are expected during late Tuesday and Wednesday and there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Damaging winds averaging 65 km/h, with peak gusts of around 100 km/h, are forecast to develop over south-west Victoria from late Tuesday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Generally Tuesday will be a mostly sunny morning.
There's a very high chance of showers, most likely this evening, with one to three millimetres tipped.
Warrnambool, Heywood and Port Fairy are expecting tops of 16 degrees, Colac, Casterton, Mortlake and Portland 15 with 14 at Hamilton and 13 at Ararat.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 8.4 degrees, felt like 4.0 and since 9am yesterday we've had .4mm of rain.
Monday: Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with the chance of showers that are expected throughout the week ahead.
There's a very high likelihood of showers, most likely from late this morning and also the chance of a thunderstorm or small hail this morning.
Winds will be west to north-westerly 25 to 40 km/h.
There's a 90 per cent chance of showers, with between one and five millimetres expected.
At 6am in Warrnambool it was 5.6 degrees, felt like 0.5 and we've had 3mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Warrnambool is expecting a top temperature of 15 degrees along with Casterton, Heywood and Port Fairy, tops of 14 are expected in Mortlake and Portland and 13 in Hamilton, Colac and Ararat.
A cold front moving over Victoria will pass to the far east early today. Wind flow will tend north-westerly as a high moves to the north of the State.
Northerly winds are expected to strengthen on Tuesday ahead of a series of cold fronts that will cross Victoria on Wednesday and Thursday, as a deep low moves south of the Bight.
Snow is also expected to fall above 1100 metres, so Mount William at Halls Gap is a chance at 1167m.
For the week ahead - Tuesday we can expect the chances of showers increasing during the day with a top of 17 degrees, Wednesday showers easing 18, Thursday showers 17, Friday showers 16, Saturday showers 14 and Sunday showers 14.
