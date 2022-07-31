The Standard

At 6am in Warrnambool it was 5.6 degrees, felt like 0.5 and we've had 3mm of rain since 9am yesterday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:55pm, first published 8:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At 6.45am the eastern sky was showers the first signs of sunrise looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street. At 6am in Warrnambool it was 5.6 degrees, felt like 0.5 and we've had 3mm of rain since 9am yesterday

Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with the chance of showers that are expected throughout the week ahead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.