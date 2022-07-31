The Standard

Emily Morden to compete at U20 World Athletics Championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
July 31 2022 - 9:30am
DETERMINED: Emily Morden (middle) will contest the 3000m women's steeplechase at the U20 World Championships. Picture: Scott Sidley/SS Athletics

Timboon runner Emily Morden begins her quest for gold at the under 20 World Athletics Championships in Colombia.

