Timboon runner Emily Morden begins her quest for gold at the under 20 World Athletics Championships in Colombia.
Morden, 19, who is part of a 55-athlete Aussie team, will contest the women's 3000 metre steeplechase heats from Monday with the final scheduled for Thursday.
The championships will be broadcast by BeIN SPORTS via Kayo and Foxtel.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
