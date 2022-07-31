Re-signed Panmure coach Chris Bant was particularly pleased by his side's first-quarter showing in its 136-point win over Old Collegians.
The Bulldogs triumphed 23.12 (150) to 2.2 (14) and now can't finish lower than second with two games remaining.
Bant - who will lead the Bulldogs again in 2023 - was impressed by his side's start to the game, even though it only led 16-1 at the first change.
"I thought even though the scoreboard probably didn't show, our first quarter was really good," he said.
"We've been struggling a little bit in our first quarters for the past couple of weeks."
The Bulldogs mentor said starting strongly would continue to be a focus for his side.
"A start is such a big advantage in the game. If you can start well you can control the game generally," he said.
Louis Kew was the Bulldogs' best player while teammates Bant and Isaac Sinnott each kicked five majors.
Warriors coach Ben van de Camp was blunt in his assesment of the match.
"We were bad, put simply," he said. "Everything that we'd worked on over the last four weeks had been really good. Effort, intensity and defence just wasn't there today."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
