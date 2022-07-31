Deflated Allansford coach Tim Nowell lamented his side's kicking inaccuracy in its 117-point Warrnambool and District league loss to Russells Creek.
The Cats kicked just three goals from 15 scoring shots as they were undone 21.21 (147) to 3.12 (30) in windy conditions at Mack Oval.
The result snaps a three match losing streak for the Creekers and is the Cats' second 100-point-plus loss in as many weeks.
"I don't really have too many answers for what happened," Nowell said.
"If we had kicked straight. We had our opportunities to kick goals and we kicked points. You only have to kick one or two of those goals and put a bit of pressure on them."
Caleb Templeton kicked four goals for the fourth-placed Creekers, in a win that ensures they will play finals.
Allansford started the day on the wrong foot, losing Lachie Lusher and Ben Deluca before the match to illness which Nowell said "threw the balance of the side out".
The Cats' day worsened when they lost Brett Hunger, Connor Bellman and Brent Fedley to injury before half-time.
Nowell said there were still "a few more positives" to take from the match compared with the loss to Merrivale.
"We just really need to reset and refocus," he said.
"We know the areas that we need to improve on.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
