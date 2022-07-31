Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness praised the defensive efforts of his side which limited Timboon Demons to just one goal on Saturday.
The ladder-leading Blues continued their charge towards the minor premiership with a 15.16 (106) to 1.3 (9) victory over the Demons in the Warrnambool and District league.
Advertisement
"It was quite a tough game for us so I'm very happy to get the win and again defensively, really strong and able to restrict them. It was good," Harkness said.
"(There's) probably still some areas we need to work on offensively and with our entries but to have that full-team defence is something that we strive for and we were pleased with that aspect on Saturday."
Jeremy Stacey kicked a handful of goals for the Blues and young ruckman Hugh Giblin was named their best player.
"Hughy went well in the ruck up against Barney (Marcus Hickey) who's a quality opponent. He was able to take a few strong marks and went forward and kicked a couple of goals," Harkness said.
"It was a strong team effort yesterday and another one to tick off on the way to finals."
Harkness said his side is "starting to see a bit more of the finished product of the way we want to play".
"Hopefully we'll build on that a little bit more this week," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.