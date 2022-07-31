Hamilton's finals aspirations may be over but next round's contest against Cobden looms as an important contest for Nat O'Dea's team.
The open grade mentor said a top-five scalp was in their sights before the season closes after falling short, 41-50, against South Warrnambool on Saturday.
Advertisement
"Last time we played Cobden, we only lost by two but we also gave them a nine-goal start," she said. "The girls need to beat a top five side, we've drawn with Koroit, played really well against North. Cobden is definitely in our sights to get four points."
O'Dea said she was pleased with how her group responded in the third quarter against South despite a "train wreck" second quarter.
"Spirited-wise, the team I started with at the start of the year would have got flogged, they would have dropped their heads," she said. "They lifted their work rate, they knew exactly what they had to do and played their role and they got back within five (at three-quarter time)."
Roosters coach Will Jamison credited his side's second quarter as a standout of their game.
"I thought three of our four quarters were really solid, and our second in particular was really disciplined," Jamison said. "It really showed a lot of composure in our attacking end."
Jamison was pleased with the way Hollie Phillips adjusted her game in the goal circle, while praising Isabella Rea, who celebrated her 50th senior appearance on Saturday, for her stand out season.
"I'm really proud of (Isabella's) season, she's had so much growth and she can play really confidently in wing attack and centre," Jamison said. "I think she brings not only incredible speed but also plays such an important role form a defence perspective."
Jamison said his team would look to make small adjustments to their game in the final rounds of the home and away season.
"We're pretty comfortable with our game plan but there is always areas we can improve on," Jamison said. "We definitely have an eye on finals but we've got North Warrnambool next week so there is no doubt we'll see North in finals at some stage. It's really good to get a look at them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.