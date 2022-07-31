The Standard

South Warrnambool defeats Hamilton in competitive battle

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 31 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCKED IN: South's Annie Blackburn settles for a shot on goal. Picture: Meg Saultry

Hamilton's finals aspirations may be over but next round's contest against Cobden looms as an important contest for Nat O'Dea's team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.