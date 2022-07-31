The newly adorned 'Lauren Hockley Netball Rooms' is a fitting tribute for a selfless club stalwart, according to Portland co-coach Michelle Finck.
Hockley celebrated 500 senior games on Saturday, 439 of which were A grade/open appearances, with the club announcing its netball rooms would be named after the longtime Tiger.
Finck said Hockley, who now plays division one, was a driving force behind the building's creation for the past decade, with the tribute fitting for someone who has done so much for the club.
"She was very emotional and shocked, she really didn't expect it," Finck said. "It's the amount of work Lauren does off the court that makes her such a huge asset to the club. She's been netball coordinator for an eternity, she umpires, she coaches every year. She keeps showing up, she keeps doing the work."
Hockley started at Portland in 1991 as a 14-year-old, stepping straight into senior grade netball. Her milestone day was capped with a come-from-behind win against Port Fairy, with the veteran named best on after shooting 28 of the team's 39 goals.
Later in the day, Portland scored its fifth open grade win of the season against Port Fairy, 55-39. Finck was pleased by a full-team effort, crediting defence as the difference.
"We played a lot of zone defence, which we knew worked from playing (Port Fairy) earlier in the season," Finck said.
The Tigers put their stamp on the game early to lead the Seagulls by 15 at half time.
"That consistency we had in the first half was really pleasing," Finck said. "And that was what set up the win."
With tough assignments in finals-bound Koroit and South Warrnambool looming, Finck wants to see further improvement from her group.
"We look to close the gap with how we played against them last time and improve that scoreline and be competitive for four quarters," Finck said.
Meanwhile, Koroit face an immediate challenge of managing several players' basketball commitments ahead of the Warrnambool Mermaids' finals campaign.
Coach Kate Dobson said both parties would work through any clashes, but was unsure if players would miss next round against Port Fairy.
"Last time they played at 4pm, so if they have to play then we'd have five girls out from our open and division one teams which is a massive hole to fill," she said.
The Saints overcame Camperdown 68-42 on Saturday off the back of a dominant first half where they outscored the Pies, 38-18.
"It was 110 goals which is pretty high scoring, it was pretty quick and a high energy game," Dobson said.
Emily-Rose Dobson came off with a rolled ankle, though early signs appear good.
Dobson believes her group is moving in the right direction in the lead up to finals.
"We hopefully haven't played our best netball but we're definitely getting a step closer each week," she said.
North Warrnambool Eagles stretched its winning streak to eight games against Terang Mortlake, 58-42.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
