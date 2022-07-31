The Standard

Patrick Ryan-trianed Ferago wins restricted race at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated July 31 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLEASED: Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan believes Ferago has thrived since coming to his farm.

Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan has put jumping plans on hold for Ferago after the five-year-old won a $130,000 restricted flat race at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.