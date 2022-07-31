The Standard

Portland back on winners list after triple-point victory over Portland

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TARGET: Portland's Daniel Jackson says the buy-in of the group is high. Picture: Chris Doheny

Portland captain Daniel Jackson says finals will start early for his group ahead of quality home-and-away fixtures against Koroit and South Warrnambool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.