North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie praised his midfielders as the architects of a strong 91-point win over Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
The Eagles took advantage of a strong southerly wind, leaving the Bloods goalless when kicking against the wind to notch a 16.19 (115) to 3.6 (24) victory at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Advertisement
Dowie said his group identified their midfield as a strength last time the two teams played and replicated the win.
"I think in our best six, five were midfielders," he said of players such as Jett Bermingham and Bailey Jenkinson.
Once we got the ball in our forward half we were able to defend that pretty well.- Adam Dowie
"I thought we were able to win it centre bounce, stoppage wise and once we got the ball in our forward half we were able to defend that pretty well.
"That was on the back of our good contested footy around clearances."
Matt Wines (three goals), Jarryd Lewis (two) and Nathan Vardy (two) hit the board multiple times, with 12 goal scorers all up for the Eagles.
The Bloods struggled to get much going forward, kicking most of their score in the second and fourth quarters.
"They played seven defenders, so played Will Kain back when we kicked with the wind both times," Dowie said. "Because of that of they didn't threaten the scoreboard when they were kicking towards the northern end. "
Both teams escaped unscathed with injury.
North Warrnambool awaits a compelling clash against South Warrnambool, with Dowie confident his side is playing better football in the second half of the season.
"We've got guys playing their roles more," he said. "They're fitter and I know they're all doing extras. And in terms of personnel-wise, we just want a bit of continuity.
"South is one of the power teams of the competition so it will be a good battle."
Terang Mortlake returns to its home base for a test against Portland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.