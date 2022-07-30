Outgoing South Rovers coach Adam Matheson says it's likely three of the Lions' key players will miss the rest of the season, after sustaining injuries in their narrow loss to Kolora-Noorat.
Matheson - who is leaving the Lions' top job at the end of the season after six years - confirmed Tom Wilson (groin), Nathan Murphy (hamstring) and skipper Trent Harman (hamstring) were casualties of the match.
"Trent won't play again this year, Murph will struggle and I don't think Tom will play," Matheson said.
The Lions came agonisingly close to upsetting the finals-bound Power but in the end fell short 8.10 (58) to 9.8 (62) in extremely windy conditions.
Matheson was disappointed with the outcome but was ultimately happy with his team's performance.
"Our last three weeks have been pretty good against some of the top teams, so as a coach all you can ask for is (for them to) come with a positive mindset and they've done that," he said.
"Even at training they've showed that and then just the 100 per cent effort for 100 per cent of the time.
"We probably cost ourselves a little bit here and there with our lack of composure at times but I'm pretty proud as a coach. They give their everything every week, so that's all I can ask."
Dylan Cox was a standout for the Lions while Tom McKenzie starred for the Power.
With the win Kolora-Noorat has now qualified for finals and could finish as high as third.
Power coach Nick Bourke was pleased with the victory but said it was a "strange day".
"We certainly didn't play our best but all we ask is the boys just compete and try and come away with the four points," he said.
"It's been a challenging year but to now cement that spot in the five is great reward for a lot of the boys' efforts."
Bourke praised the work of McKenzie, Fred Beasley and Lucas Boyd.
"Tom was super down back. Fred in the middle and across half-forward he was super," Bourke said. "Lucas Boyd as well, our key forward. It was a tough day for the key forwards but he just competes for us."
The Lions have two games to finish the season and Matheson is hoping to finish his tenure on a high.
"Next week we've got Allansford, so we'll reset for that one and then the last game is against Merrivale here. So hopefully we'll put on a good show against another finals-bound team," he said. "The next two weeks are really important for our club.
"There's some really positive signs for our club moving forward.
"Hopefully it's an attractive proposition for someone to take leadership of next year."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
