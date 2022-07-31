Dozens of dancers paid tribute to '80s icon Kate Bush on Saturday at Warrnambool's Fletcher Jones gardens.
The dancers joined others across the globe for a flash mob to hit song Wuthering Heights - an idea that was first started in the UK about a decade ago
The crowd performed the singer's distinctive dance moves from the music video to her 1978 debut hit.
Bush has had a resurgence in popularity recently with her '80s classic Running Up That Hill back in the charts after featuring in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
Organiser Emily Lee-Ack said they had more than 40 dancers - double what they had expected.
"It was everything we hoped it would be," she said.
A big crowd came to watch, she said, and some even joined in with the dance which they did twice.
The dance was so popular that there are now plans to make it an annual event in Warrnambool.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
