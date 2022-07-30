COBDEN coach Sophie Hinkley says fellow top-five side Warrnambool plays with a contrasting style to its opponents which requires a different mindset.
The Bombers held off the plucky Blues at a windswept Reid Oval on Saturday, winning 53-41.
Hinkley said nullifying the Blues' strengths was a challenge for her experienced team which celebrated goal shooter Emily Finch's 150th Hampden league open game in style.
"I think they play really differently to a lot of teams we come up against especially in the top five, so it was a good challenge for us to adapt to them," she said.
"Obviously (Warrnambool's) Amy (Wormald) is so dominant and plays so differently to other goal attacks, so it was great to rotate some of our defensive structures and see the girls adapt to some of those combinations.
"If you look at other teams like Koroit, North and South, they have all got a tall, holding goal shooter and these guys probably have a bit more of a moving circle (with Wormald and Jessica Thwaites).
"I think their defensive structure is quite different too. They are quite body-on-body but they got lots of hands to things and the way their attackers defend coming out of transition was quite different."
Finch, who played at Camperdown before crossing to Cobden, earned praise in her milestone match.
"She's been such a pillar for us - we can work the ball to her and have that confidence in her and that was definitely evident today," Hinkley said.
Warrnambool coach Raewyn Poumako was rapt with the Blues' performance and enjoyed watching Jordi Bidmade and Matilda Fitzgerald combine in defence.
"We are getting a little bit of flexibility in our team now that we're actually getting all of our players healthy," she said.
"I am liking our new defensive combination. They had played a half together before today and it's the first time we have had Matilda and Jordi in defence for the whole game and we're looking at them as our starting option so that was good."
Poumako said it was an energy-sapping contest.
"Both teams had to work hard and it's about building up that stamina to work hard for every second of the 60 minutes and it's a long time," she said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
