WDFNL live coverage: Round 16

South Rovers hosts Kolora-Noorat at Walter Oval in what looms as the headline clash of round 16 of the Warrnambool and District League.
12 points separate the fifth-placed Power and the sixth-placed Lions, meaning for the latter to have any chance of making finals they need to win their final three games.
A win to the Power could move them as high as third depending on other results.
Russells Creek's match against Allansford should also be an entertaining spectacle.
The fourth-placed Creekers are on a three-match losing streak and a strong win against the seventh-placed Cats could be exactly what they need to find their feet again.
In the A grade netball fifth-placed Dennington would love to upset second-placed Merrivale to tighten its grip on the last finals position.
Timboon Demons and Old Collegians are just four-points behind the Dogs.
In the other matches Panmure face Old Collegians at Davidson Oval while Nirranda travel to clash with Timboon Demons.
The Standard reporter Matt Hughes will be at Walter Oval and will provide updates from matches from 1.50pm (netball) and 2.20pm (football).
Follow all the action below:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
