A car rolled twice before landing on its roof at a busy Warrnambool intersection after a two-car crash on Saturday.
The two occupants of the car that flipped onto its roof were taken to hospital while the driver of the other car was uninjured, police said.
Sergeant Leigh Wheatley said they were still investigating the circumstances but it appeared one car travelling south on Banyan Street and was attempting to turn right onto Raglan Parade when the accident happened.
"I don't know how many times it flipped but the car's ended up on its roof," he said.
"It would appear that they were lucky to escape serious injury."
He said the driver of the overturned car was still trapped when emergency services arrived on scene just after 10.50pm but was quickly extracted.
Ambulance Victoria said a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to Warrnambool hospital in what "appears to be a stable condition".
Traffic was diverted around the scene until it was cleared about 11.30am.
A worker at the nearby car wash witnessed the accident and immediately called for help.
"I was on smoko when it happened. The car rolled over I think it was twice," Nipun Dewan said.
"It was bad."
He said he was happy everyone seemed to be OK.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
