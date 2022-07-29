Man dies after car bursts into flames

A man has died after the car he was in crashed into a tree and burst into flames near Terang on Saturday morning.
Police media said it was believed a car travelling south along the Cobden-Terang Road left the road and crashed into a tree about 1.20am.
The female driver and a female passenger managed to free themselves from the vehicle before it burst into flames, police said.
A male passenger, who is yet to be identified, remained trapped inside the vehicle and unfortunately died at the scene, police said.
The two women, believed to be in their early 20s, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Major collision investigation unit detectives were expected to be at the scene today.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
