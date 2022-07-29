Man dies after car bursts into flames

The Standard

Male passenger dies in fiery car crash near Terang

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 30 2022 - 12:15am, first published July 29 2022 - 11:52pm
A man has died after the car he was in crashed into a tree and burst into flames near Terang on Saturday morning.

