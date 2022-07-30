Is it too late for re-think on new trains?

Warrnambool City councillors have some big decisions to make on Monday night. They are being asked to choose between multi-million dollar upgrade options for the city's saleyards. But if they elect to not award a tender, that decision could then "accelerate" closure of the facility, a report to be tabled at the meeting says. A decade ago the council seriously considered closing the saleyards and prioritising a private operator to set up new state-of-the-art yards close to Warrnambool. But an emotional campaign from agents, farmers and businesses resulted in the council voting to keep the yards open. That didn't stop a private operator setting up in Mortlake - something the previous council was warned could happen - and the city losing economic benefits associated with sale days. No one wants the city to lose an economic-driver but the costs associated with upgrading the ageing facility make keeping it open "marginal", the report says.

