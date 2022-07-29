The Victorian state government has announced it will establish an Emergency Animal Disease Taskforce "to begin planning for a rapid response if an outbreak were to occur in Victoria".
The move comes as local farmers grapple with the threat presented by a foot and mouth outbreak on Australia's doorstep in Indonesia.
Advertisement
Victorian Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney, who is touring the south-west, said the plan would focus on bolstering the Agriculture Victoria workforce, which was slashed by more than 100 due to budget cuts earlier this year.
"Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, and we all need to help protect our agriculture, our economy and our unique natural environment," Ms Tierney said.
"Risk assessment and preparedness is key in ensuring we're best placed to respond if there is a positive detection in livestock in Victoria - and we're doing the work now to protect our industry."
The biggest risk of FMD entering the country comes from illegal meat and dairy imports being fed to local pigs
A government spokesperson said more than 300 Agriculture Victoria biosecurity staff were undertaking specific FMD biosecurity training.
They said Victoria was the only Australian jurisdiction with a mandatory electronic National Livestock Identification System for sheep and goats to keep track of livestock movement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.