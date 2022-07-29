The Standard

Grant Place re-commits as Pomborneit cricket captain for 2022-23 season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING THE WAY: Pomborneit captain Grant Place is preparing for the 2022-23 South West Cricket season. Picture: Anthony Brady

WHEN your farm is across the road from the cricket ground, it makes signing on an easy decision.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.