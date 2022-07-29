WHEN your farm is across the road from the cricket ground, it makes signing on an easy decision.
Premiership-winning skipper Grant Place has re-committed as Pomborneit captain for the 2022-23 South West Cricket season.
Advertisement
It will be the farmer's fifth summer at the helm.
Place is hoping to make it four premierships in five years after taking the Bulls to a hat-trick of flags before a semi-final finish last season.
He said he was happy to help his home-town club out in a leadership capacity and take a stable list into the competition.
"Recruiting local players, be it footy or cricket, isn't easy these days in rural areas," Place said.
"Ideally if we could've found someone from outside the club it would've been great but I am more than happy to do the role again.
"There's no other club I will play for - my farm is directly opposite the front gate so it makes it a little bit easier."
Place said Easton Wood, who returned to Pomborneit's cricket team once he retired from the AFL, was likely to represent the Bulls again.
The former Western Bulldogs defender, who played 12 games for the Bulls last summer, is in Bali with his family.
"I think at the moment they're talking about doing six months over there and six months in Australia," Place said.
"He'll be back in October, as far I know, and keen to go for cricket again which is good."
It will be a new-look competition with powerhouse Mortlake defecting to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
"It was a bit of a shock to the league but it's their decision," Place said.
"In the grand finals I've won more than half have been against Mortlake and the grand finals I've lost the majority have been against Mortlake as well."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.