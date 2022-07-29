Dennington coach Ben Thornton says the remaining three matches are crucial in building the foundations for the 2023 season.
The Dogs have been battered by injuries in the second-half of this season but have improved significantly in 2022.
Thornton said it was vital his group fought out the remaining matches against finals-bound clubs Merrivale, Panmure and Russells Creek.
"We've gone every week having a lot of changes which is disappointing," he said.
"It'll be looking towards next year now, putting up a big fight in the remaining rounds which will hopefully help our recruitment drive.
"Obviously we want to add a few top-grade players in the off-season which every club does, so we want to give ourselves the best chance when we sit down and talk to those people we can show them we can be competitive."
Thornton added the three matches would test his group - with each opponent looking to build to their best form ahead of finals - but said his group was up for the challenge.
"On the weekend (against Old Collegians) our contested footy was really good, our tackles were up which is we want to pride ourselves on," he said.
"We want to finish the year strong and set a few goals for the rest of the games with the mindset being that we can win.
"It's just about building belief for the boys now that our best is good enough."
