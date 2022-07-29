An experienced coach believes the calibre of talent coming through the Warrnambool District Cricket Association's girls competition stands up across the state.
Twenty-nine players have been announced for the 2022 Girls Junior Development Academy, with junior director of coaching Jake Bloom confident the program's specialised coaching will foster the association's burgeoning talent.
"The fact we've got 29 girls that are there to start in the program, and we can hopefully take their skills and attitudes to another level, puts us in a really good spot that hopefully, in two-three years down the track they're still engaged in the game and can take that next pathway step down to bigger clubs in Melbourne," Bloom said.
The players chosen result from last season's under 14 country week selections as well as performances during club seasons.
It's a constant topic at meetings about how we develop our girls further.- Jake Bloom
Bloom, who will conduct the sessions, said the association was one of the more progressive he'd seen in his 20 years in the game and actively promoted the development of its female cricket pathway.
He said while it was well-known the association was a strong force at country week competitions, it didn't mean it would rest on its laurels.
"We've got such high participation rates," he said. "And we want more to be honest. So it's a key focus. I've jumped on the WDCA board this season as well and it's a constant topic at meetings about how we develop our girls further, what other things can we add to the program to make it better."
The former Allansford-Panmure mentor said each session would focus on a variety of skills, with participants given "food for thought" after each training.
"Hopefully they can take that back to their junior clubs and lead themselves in their junior teams," Bloom said.
Academy sessions will translate into further opportunities for girls to try out for the 2023 Junior Girls Country Week at Hamilton in January, 2023. The program, run over six sessions, launches on Sunday, August 7 and runs until Sunday, September 18.
Players chosen for the 2022 squad include: Charlotte Eldridge, Sophie Thompson, Zara Timpson (Nestles), Alice Peart, Regan Finch, Sharelle Alexander, Jessica So (Southern Titans), Nara Rohan, Tihanna Bartlett, Frankie Brightwell (Brierly Christ Church), Lily Shand, Marli Myroniuk, Maired Hewson, Lucy Rea, Brianna Woodbridge, Isla Rea, Isabelle Kelly, Lahne McKenzie (Allansford-Panmure), Reese Janson, Skyla Reid, Iris Beekel, Chloe Kelly (North Warrnambool Eels), Sophie Ryan, Leila Gibson (Port Fairy), Rebecca Martin, Charlotte Lynch, Ava McDonald (Russells Creek), Lucy Neal, Fleur Mahoney (Northern Raiders).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
