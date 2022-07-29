TERANG Mortlake is planning for more on-court changes as it navigates "a challenging season".
Bloods coach Sharon Kenna said versatile netballer Rhi Davis and teenager Anna Dickson would miss Saturday's clash against Hampden league flag contender North Warrnambool Eagles with injury.
They join Emma Lucas (fractured wrist) and Jacqui Arundell (away) on the sidelines.
Kenna said Davis, who started the season in defence and then filled Arundell's void in goals, "took a tumble" last round and had suffered elbow ligament damage and fractured ribs.
Dickson is battling a back complaint.
Lucas has been sidelined for 10 weeks and Arundell absent for five. She will return in round 16.
"It's been very testing," Kenna said. "I cannot get a full team on the court.
"It's been a challenge because Rhi was playing in defence with Maddie (Solly) and I've had to throw her down into goals and she and Eboni (Knights) played a great game last week.
"We were only five goals down at the time she injured herself and we ended up losing to (Hamilton) by 12."
Kenna said Davis was unlikely to feature in the final four rounds of the season.
"I will bring up one of my division one goalers up and see how they go," she said of Saturday's game.
"I am giving Linda Clifford a run in the open this week."
Terang Mortlake, which sits ninth with three wins and 11 losses, will set small goals as it tries to finish the season on a positive note.
"We're to the point of just going out and just enjoying our games," Kenna said.
"We know we can't make finals, we know against the top sides that it's going to be tough, especially with the amount of players we have out. I
"think it's more about the challenge and trying to win the little things, try and achieve a certain amount of goals a quarter and things like that."
Terang Mortlake faces three top-five sides - North Warrnambool Eagles (round 15), South Warrnambool (round 17) and Cobden (round 18) - in the final four rounds.
It plays Portland in round 16.
