Koroit couple welcome daughter 11 weeks early

A Koroit couple has thanked community members for helping them stay close to their new daughter Saylor.
Emily and Brandon Finn welcomed Saylor 11 weeks early when Mrs Finn's waters broke at 28 weeks.
Mrs Finn and baby Saylor are at the Mercy Women's Hospital in Melbourne and Mr Finn is staying in Melbourne to be by their side.
The couple, who own Crystal Water Pool and Spa and EM Clothing Boutique, said they were extremely grateful to community members who had donated to a GoFundMe set up to help them cover the costs of accommodation and travel.
"We have been blown away with the amount of messages, gifts and donations to help our family out - being self employed with lease costs and bills that don't stop makes it hard to cover accommodation and other costs," Mrs Finn said.
"Having Brandon in Melbourne with our little girl and me while recovering from surgery is the most important thing right now - these are moments we will never get back."
Mrs Finn said she and Saylor were expected to remain in hospital for another six weeks.
However, she is hoping to move to the Geelong hospital in a few weeks to be closer to home.
The couple's friend Montana Muldoon set up the GoFundMe page.
"Emily and Brandon are both self-employed and have had to take off time from their businesses whilst Emily recovers from surgery," she wrote.
"With no holidays or sick pay, the birth of little Saylor, who was born weighing just 1231 grams, has carried a financial burden on the family.
"I aim to raise $5000 to help Emily, Brandon and their little Brady bunch with the ongoing medical, accommodation and travel costs over the coming six to eight weeks whilst Emily and Saylor recover, to help with the financial stress."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
