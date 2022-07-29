WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids are playing Big V finals.
Now they just need to know where and when.
Advertisement
The Lee Primmer-coached team sits third on the division one ladder entering the final round. The top-five will feature in the playoffs. First will earn a week off with second and third also celebrating a double chance and fourth and fifth to meet in an elimination final.
Warrnambool, which sits a game behind Camberwell Dragons, hosts Warrandyte Venom at the Arc at 5.30pm Saturday.
Primmer said there were multiple scenarios facing the Mermaids.
"If Camberwell get beaten by Bellarine, which would be highly unlikely but stranger things have happened - I think it then goes on head-to-head," Primmer said.
"Camberwell have beaten us twice, so I don't think we can get second.
"If we lose and Mildura beat (first-placed) Sherbrooke, which is possible, we'd be on the same win-loss record then and it would come back to head-to-head.
"I have a feeling we beat Mildura by 20 here but they beat us by 21 there. It would be a minus one for us so they would go to third and we would slip to fourth.
"Our finals basically start this weekend. Win and we get a double chance, so that's what we have to do."
Primmer said Warrnambool had changes to the team which defeated Warrandyte on the road earlier this season.
Alana Strom (ACL) and Liv Fuller (AFLW commitments) were influential in the four and five spots and are now sidelined.
Different players will have the task of negating the Venom's tall players this time around.
"Now the job goes back to a young player like Matilda Sewell and probably Amy Wormald and maybe Louise Brown with her smarts and she's a bit physical too," Primmer said.
Kate Sewell is another option but the veteran is battling a calf issue and might not suit up.
"They play a zone and we were able to shoot the ball well," he said.
"They haven't changed and they play a zone so we have touched on our zone offence through the week."
The Seahawks will finish their season against Bulleen Boomers. Tip off is 7.30pm.
Advertisement
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.