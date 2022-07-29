The Standard

Warrnambool Mermaids with plenty to play for in final 2022 Big V round

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COOL, CALM, COLLECTED: Teenager Matilda Sewell is playing a role in Warrnambool Mermaids' campaign which belies her years. Picture: Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids are playing Big V finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.