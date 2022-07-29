Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke understands that on its day South Rovers is a tricky proposition, particularly on its home deck at Walter Oval.
The Power mentor believes the Lions have plenty to play for in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league clash.
Advertisement
"They've been playing some really good footy in the second half of the year particularly and pushed the top sides," he said.
"They've got nothing to lose, they're still a mathematical chance though which makes them even more dangerous.
"We'll have to produce our best, so hopefully we can secure the four points."
MORE SPORT:
Bourke said the Lions tested his group back in round seven despite winning by 34 points.
"We played them early in the year and played some really good footy," he said.
"They have some really good players and when you allow them to just run free they can chop you up, particularly on their home deck.
"We'll have to lock them down and play their brand of footy."
The Power will make three changes for the clash, losing some quality in Joel Moloney, Ben Fraser and Jeremy Larcombe, but welcome back Bourke, as well as Sam Kenna and Ryan O'Connor.
Locked in a fierce battle for final ladder positions with Russells Creek and Merrivale also on 40 points, Bourke said the remaining three matches were vital in building towards finals.
"It's definitely heating up now, I think all three sides are equal on points," he said.
"Our focus right now is playing four quarters and building towards peaking at the right time of the year.
"We've got a lot we can work on as a group and we're also trying to get everyone available. We feel we're tracking in the right direction."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.