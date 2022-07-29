Glenelg Shire CEO tenders resignation

Glenelg Shire Counci is on the hunt for a new chief after long-standing CEO Greg Burgoyne resigned.
Councillors accepted his resignation this week.
Advertisement
His resignation came after more questions were asked about the council's 2022/23 budget and the response by councillors at this week's meeting.
Mr Burgoyne, who grew up in Portland, will leave the council after more than a decade of service.
Mr Burgoyne's decision came as a shock to at least one resident, who said he had spoken to the council chief recently and he said he had planned to stay on for some time.
Ratepayer John Edgar said he was disappointed with Mr Burgoyne's decision and his comment that he thought it was time for someone else to step into the role.
"The resignation of Greg Burgoyne is indeed a loss for the Glenelg Shire and his parting comments unfortunately reflect the position of ratepayers," Mr Edgar said.
He said he believed the council had failed its ratepayers.
"I expect there will be sweeping change as the community is now engaged with council and has it under close scrutiny," Mr Edgar said.
Glenelg Shire mayor Anita Rank thanked Mr Burgoyne for his dedication to the community.
"After 10 years of dedicated service with the Glenelg Shire Council, Mr Greg Burgoyne is resigning from the position of chief executive officer," Cr Rank said.
"His extraordinary service has led the organisation through a period of rapid growth and change.
"He is to be congratulated on his achievements and implementation of a strategic direction that will see the organisation prosper well into the future."
Mr Burgoyne will stay in his role until a replacement is secured.
"We wish Greg well and thank him for his leadership, integrity and guidance," Cr Rank said.
Gary Humm asked Cr Rank at this week's council meeting why she didn't allow Cr Gilbert Wilson to introduce a motion recently to defer the budget.
"Are you able to explain to me how it was that you used your position to shut down Cr Wilson at the budget meeting? Cr Wilson was actually seeking to have the budget referred back to the minister for a referral."
Cr Rank said she rejected the motion because the council was required to have a budget prepared by June 30.
However, Mr Humm took exception with that, saying the meeting was held on June 28 and the council had time to seek an extension.
Advertisement
"You had 48 hours, you could have allowed it," Mr Humm said.
Cr Rank replied, saying "I beg to differ and I've given you my answer".
Ratepayers concerned about the council's rate rises this week launched an online petition calling for Cr Rank to step down.
On Friday, it had been signed by 124 people.
Cr Rank previously said she was aware of the petition.
"The community have a right to express their views, which I am respectful of and submitting a petition is part of our democracy and democratic processes," she said.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.