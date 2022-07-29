A shift in position at the start of the season has been the catalyst for Allansford's Bradley Edge compiling an outstanding season of senior footy in the Warrnambool and District league.
The emerging defender has been a constant force for the talented young Cats this season, named in the best 12 times from his 15 games.
Advertisement
Incredibly, since round five, he has been named among the best in every senior match he has played, providing direction, composure and a tinge of class to the mix.
"I've been in the midfield pretty much all of my senior footy so far and at the start of the year I was lacking a bit of form," he said.
"I asked Tim (Nowell) if I could head down back and I think I've grown my footy from there to be honest.
"I can see the game more and the play develop through the backline.
"I headed down there at the start of the year and haven't looked back, it's been a fun move.
"It's been really good for my development as a player I reckon. It's nice running off your opponent and freeing up your teammates up the ground."
MORE SPORT:
Edge - who has played a tick over 60 senior games now for the Cats - says the group is continuing to improve with every game and heading in the right direction.
"The boys are a real fun group to be around, it's a breath of fresh air under Tim (Nowell) with a different game style," he said.
"We're a real young group so we're just trying to build a bit of chemistry, and once we keep doing that we'll be off and running.
"Last week we had a thrashing but we've shown signs when we're on, we've taken it up to those high-end teams.
"We've matched them, but there's lapses and that happens with young teams."
Aside from a one-year stint in 2017 with North Warrnambool Eagles in the Hampden league - which yielded 19 under 18 matches and a reserves appearance - the defender has played all his footy with Allansford.
He added being part of the club, watching the improvement first hand and offering some advice to newcomers was an enjoyable part of his journey so far.
"It's been an unreal journey, it's a great group of guys to play with," he said.
"(It's nice) to point out little things to first or second year players, things you've maybe been through yourself.
Advertisement
"I think with that experience it does help direct those young fellas coming through."
Allansford will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 130-point loss to Merrivale when it travels to Mack Oval to take on finals-bound Russells Creek - a side also looking to respond - on Saturday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.