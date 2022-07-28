The Standard

Jamie Kah chasing back-to-back wins on Rudhyar in $130,000 race at Moonee Valley on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:49am, first published July 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING WAYS: Top jockey Jamie Kah is hoping to maintain form on Saturday.

TOP jockey Jamie Kah is chasing back-to-back wins on the Lindsey Smith-trained Rudhyar in a $130,000 race to wind up the 2021-22 racing season at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.