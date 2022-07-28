TOP jockey Jamie Kah is chasing back-to-back wins on the Lindsey Smith-trained Rudhyar in a $130,000 race to wind up the 2021-22 racing season at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Kah rode Rudhyar to victory in a 2400 metre race at Sandown on July 20.
The Warrnambool based trainer said the lightly raced five-year-old had thrived since his impressive Sandown win but the imported galloper was jumping up in class and distance for Saturday's essay.
"I can fault the fitness of Rudhyar," Smith told The Standard. "He's trained on very well from Sandown. Jamie was impressed with his Sandown win and decided to stick with the ride for Saturday which is a good indication.
"I would say my biggest concern is the wide barrier. It's a sticky gate out at 12 but Jamie is a top jockey. I'll leave it up to her how she rides Rudhyar. I don't like loading up jockeys with instructions because circumstances can change pretty dramatically in a race."
Rudhyar is assessed as a $4.50 hope in early betting markets for the race.
Too Close The Sun, a stablemate of Rudhyar lines up with Warrnambool apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty on board in a $130,000 race over 1600 metres for the multiple group one winning trainer.
"We've just freshened up Too Close The Sun from his last start at Flemington in June," he said.
"The horse just never seemed to fire at his last run so we just gave him a brief break. I've been happy with the trackwork put in by Too Close The Sun but I just think he may need a run or two to bring him to his top. The three kilogram claim for Laura is a big advantage."
Bookmakers have installed Too Close The Sun as a $20 chance for the open handicap.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Patrick Ryan, Symon Wilde and Maddie Raymond also have runners on the nine race program.
The new 2022-23 racing season begins on Monday, August 1.
