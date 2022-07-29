Port Fairy will back its young midfield brigade to refine its craft despite an under-supply of hit outs.
The Seagulls lacked a target up forward in a grisly 149-point loss to Camperdown last round after Dylan Chapman came off through injury and Matt Sully moved into the engine room. Chapman will miss Saturday's game against Portland, with coach Winis Imbi insistent Sully would be utilised up forward.
Advertisement
"Sully has had an influence on the game in any position he's played," Imbi said. "But for us when we move Matt out of the forward line, we can get it forward but we can't necessarily score. When you play Matt out forward it gives you a structural focus and someone who can communicate and help the others play."
Imbi backed members of the midfield group, despite their tender age, to battle through.
"We have to make sure we have someone who can compete in the ruck as best we can but then we trust our young midfielders to be able to learn their craft," he said. "Portland has a great midfield. We've got a really young group in there and they might get beaten in there on the weekend, but it's that long term goal where they'll learn their craft and it won't be too long until they'll be the ones really dictate terms in there."
The Seagulls are winless so far this season, but Imbi said his group wasn't counting down the games and would go into each new contest with purpose.
"We are looking at finishing really strongly," Imbi said. "Footy with life has a lot of parallels. It's a real test of character, losing is not easy to take but if you're smart, there is always a solution to any problem that a person will face in life. And there is certainly solutions in the way we're trying to play and win."
Kaine Mercovich returns for the Seagulls after missing two rounds, as does Jakobe Gibb, the 21-year-old last seen in round six.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.