Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson believes captain Sam Cowling can make an impact in the weeks leading up to Hampden league finals.
Cowling is one of five confirmed inclusions for the Blues in round 15 after missing six rounds with a knee injury.
Advertisement
"(Sam's inclusion is) huge," Parkinson said. "We lost Harry Ryan at tribunal (on Thursday) so even though we were looking forward to getting Sam back, it's even more important since we've lost Harry for a little while.
"Sam was in really good form before he hurt his knee.
"I don't expect him to come and do that right away but getting a month of football into him hopefully before finals and getting that touch back, he's just a big presence for us."
Warrnambool welcomes Cobden to Reid Oval on Saturday, in what could help decide the fate of both clubs' finals chances.
Harry McNamara will make his senior debut for the Blues after a solid last month of games through the reserves.
"Harry's tall, he can play centre-half back for us, with Tim O'Keeffe out with a hamstring injury," Parkinson said.
"He'll give us a bit of height and he can potentially help out in the ruck or up forward. He's quite versatile. He deserves his chance and just needs to take it with both hands now."
Luke Cody also returns to the senior line-up, as does Angus Lowe and Damien McCorkell, who was a late out against South Warrnambool last week.
Cody got through reserves unscathed last week after missing seven rounds with an ankle injury. Tom Ludeman comes out with a calf complaint.
"(Luke) hopefully provides a bit of run and his elite kicking skills off the half-back line," he said. "And Damien's in really good touch, his back's come good."
Parkinson said the importance of the round couldn't be understated.
"If we win we're basically guaranteed finals," he said. "While we didn't win last week, we did lots of things well and the energy has been really good. Everything points towards a good day on Saturday, we just have to bring the right attitude."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.